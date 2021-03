Atascadero city council meets at six this evening, virtually.

The council is expected to proclaim March 24th as equal pay day.

The council will discuss a proposed sewer rate increase. They will also get a report on coronavirus.

The city is working on a new emergency evacuation program. Each neighborhood as a zone, which describes its location.

So, if you live in Atascadero, you’re advised to go to the Atascadero city website and go to that link and learn where your zone is.