Atascadero city council meets tonight.

The council will get a report on replanting vegetation in the Sunken Gardens. They will also get a report on weed abatement in the city. They may amend certain fees and charges for city services, specifically related to weed abatement, which will be critical this year.

That meeting gets underway at 6:00 this evening. You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL.