At last night’s Atascadero city council meeting in the historic rotunda, Jim Wilkins of the Atascadero Historical Society told the community about an event coming April 27th at the Colony Heritage site. The Colony Heritage site is located next to the Atascadero library.

Wilkins and other volunteers have moved several colony homes onto the site to recreate part of the Atascadero community as it looked 100 years ago.