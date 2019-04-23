Atascadero City Council 4.23.2019

Atascadero city council meets tonight in the historic rotunda. The council will recognize the Atascadero Kiwanis 50th anniversary. They will also receive a presentation about commuter challenges in May, including Bike to School day, May 8th, Bike to Work day, May 17th and Bike to Coffee day May 11th, for those who no longer work.

The Atascadero city council will also get a management report on Sphere of Influence review.

The Atascadero city council meets at 6:00 this evening at the historic rotunda. You can hear the meeting live tonight on KPRL.