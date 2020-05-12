Atascadero City Council 5.12.2020

The Atascadero city council has a virtual meeting tonight. The council is not meeting at the rotunda. It’s a virtual meeting. They are teleconferencing. You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL beginning at six this evening.

The council will discuss weed abatement. There will be a public hearing for people to vent objections to the proposed removal of vegetative growth – you know weeds?

The council will also get a cannabis regulation update. And the mayor will provide an update on the corona-virus epidemic.