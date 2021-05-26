Atascadero City Council 5.26.2021

Atascaero city council held another virtual meeting last night. City manager Rachelle Rickard made several important announcements, including one about Memorial Day at the Faces of Freedom. There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the Faces of Freedom on May 31st. That’s Monday, at twelve noon.

The council held three technical public hearings. They spent a lot of times revising and refining city code regulations related to the sale and delivery of cannabis, marijuana. They approved revisions to those regulations. So, the rules on the sale and delivery of pot in the city of Atascadero becomes more clearly regulated.

City manager Rachelle Rickard also reminded residents who are doing spring cleaning that the city wide yard sale is coming up June 5th. Rachelle Rickard also talked about all the youth sports and summer programs coming up for kids in Atascadero. You’re encouraged to look for a list of those summer programs for kids and teens.

You can get more information at the Atascadero city website, atascadero.org.