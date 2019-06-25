Atascadero City Council 6.25.2019



(photo, Monterey Bay Community Power CEO Tom Habashi)

The Atascadero city council meets tonight.

At the outset of the meeting, the council will get a presentation on Community Choice energy by Monterey Bay Community Power. Then they’ll allow public comment.

It’s likely some of the same people who spoke in Paso Robles before the city council approved Monterey Bay Power’s offer, will speak tonight at the rotunda. Here’s what some of the speakers had to say in Paso Robles. Leading off, JR Killigrew of Monterey Bay Community Power Collective with a presentation by Monterey Bay Community Power on Community Choice Energy. Then public comment.

The meeting gets underway at 6:00 at the Atascadero rotunda you can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL.