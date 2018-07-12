Atascadero City Council 7.11.2018

Atascadero city council met last night at the Rotunda.

One important item. The proposed county animal shelter. City manager Rachelle Rickard explained the issue facing Atascadero, related to the county animal shelter. She says that the city has no better option than to rejoin the county project. She says the county has reduced the cost to cities by one million dollars, which makes it more affordable. The council voted unanimously to opt back in. Atascadero is back on board with the new county animal shelter which will be built on Kansas Avenue near the county jail and Woods Humane Society.