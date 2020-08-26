Atascadero City Council 8.26.2020

As the general election approaches, we learn 8 people are running for mayor and city council in Atascadero.

Running for mayor, the incumbent, Heather Moreno, who is also a certified public accountant. Challenging her, planning commissioner Josh Donovan, and former Atascadero high school teacher and community advocate, Jerry Tanimoto.

For city council there are several candidates as well. Charles Bourbeau is running for re-election. He’s being challenged by Atascadero News publisher Nicholas Mattson, planning commissioners Mark Daris and Tori Keen, and writer Bret Heinemann.

Roberta Fonzi is not running for re-election. The iron lady of the rotunda has served the city for more than 20 years. She’s stepping down from the city council.

The general election is November 3rd.