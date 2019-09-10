Atascadero City Council 9.10.2019

The Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda.

The council will conduct a public hearing over an appeal related to the Dove Creek Mini-Storage. The planning commission approved the mini-storage project, but opponents appealed that decision to the city council. The council may uphold the approval or overturn it and deny the development. The council will also pledge to take part in ride share week.

The city council meets at 6:00 tonight at the rotunda. You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL.

It’s been five months since Emily Reneau took over as CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. How are things going? The chamber has a big event next week. They expect several hundred people to that Marketplace event next week.

If you would like to have a booth at the Marketplace, you need to call them today.