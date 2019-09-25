Atascadero City Council 9.25.2019

Atascadero city council talked for nearly two hours last night about drive-thrus.

Phil Dunsmore is development director with the city of Atascadero. He says there are several new drive-thrus in Atascadero. Roberta Fonzi says there is a shortage of sit down restaurants in Atascadero. She says not every hotel visitor wants to make a run for the border.

Ultimately, after more than an hour of discussion, the council agreed unanimously to revisit the rules on drive-thrus, and it gets technical. After that issue, most of those in attendance at the council meeting left the rotunda.