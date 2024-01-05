Atascadero City Council Approving Annual Road Report 01.05.2024

The Atascadero city council will be meeting next week on Tuesday, January 9th.

On the council’s agenda is the approval of its 2023 annual road report. The city council first adopted a half cent sales tax in 2014 to fund local road repairs in the city. A requirement of the sales tax is an annual road report, which the city council will review and vote to approve in the meeting.

The report outlines the expenditures for the 2021 pavement resurfacing project, and the 2021-2024 pavement rehabilitation projects. The full report will be made available to the public once it is approved.

Following the Atascadero city council meeting, the successor agency will immediately begin their meeting, and the public financing authority will be meeting immediately after the conclusion of the successor agency meeting.