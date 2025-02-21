Atascadero City Council Discussing Future of City Dial-A-Ride Service 2.21.2025

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is Tuesday, February 25th.

This meeting, the city council will discuss a proposal to consolidate the city’s Dial-A-Ride service (DAR) into the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority.

According to the agenda, Atascadero’s DAR has been in service in 1979, and provides a curb-to-curb public transit system for the city of Atascadero. The agenda notes, however, that ridership has declined by 57% since 2019, while operational costs have increased.

The city is now considering a consolidation of DAR services to the county’s Regional Transit Authority, which may provide operational improvements and efficiencies. The agenda says other cities in the county have taken a similar approach, including Paso Robles and Morro Bay.

The city council will discuss whether to approve staff’s recommendation.