Atascadero City Council Meeting 1/14/2020

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEACC01142020.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEACC01142020p2.mp3Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Weather 1.15.2020NextNext post:The Morning Exchange – Wed 01/15/2020Related postsSound Off – Wed 1/15/2020January 15, 2020The Morning Exchange – Wed 01/15/2020January 15, 2020Sound Off – Tue 1/14/2020January 14, 2020The Morning Exchange – Tue 01/14/2020January 14, 2020Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 1/13/2020January 13, 2020Sound Off – Mon 1/13/2020January 13, 2020