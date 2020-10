Atascadero city council meets tonight.

The council will recognize police chief Jerrel Haley, who is retiring. Mayor Heather Moreno says it’s unfortunate the public cannot attend to demonstrate their appreciation for the chief and the job he’s done.

The council will also get a report on the housing element update. The virtual meeting gets underway at 6:30. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.