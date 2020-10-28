Atascadero City Council Meeting 10.28.2020

Atascadero City Council held a short virtual meeting Tuesday night.

The council unanimously approved the annexation of two residential properties. That allows the city to generate revenue from those two housing projects to offset the cost for city services.

One of the two projects includes affordable micro-homes. The houses are only 550-850 square feet. They are built to accommodate seniors who are downsizing or people who want to own a home, but have limited income. Community Development Director Phil Dunsmore said the homes will be built on individual lots, but they are small “postage stamp” sized lots.

Mayor Heather Moreno gave a report on the county’s progress to meet the governor’s metrics for the Coronavirus. Mayor Moreno said the county is nearly qualified to drop from the red to the orange tier, which would allow businesses to open up further.

Atascadero City Manager Rachelle Rickard advised the council that Wednesday night, October 28th, the city will have a drive up Halloween movie in the parking lot next to Galaxy Theaters. Neighboring restaurants are available to purchase food for the event. Police and fire officials will be on hand to meet and greet those who attend the free event. It’s a first-come-first-serve drive-up movie which begins at 5:30. The gates open at 5:15.

The Atascadero City Council concluded its meeting shortly around 7:05.