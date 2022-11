A turkey attended last night’s Atascadero city council meeting at the rotunda.

The turkey attending the city council to promote tomorrow’s Turkey Trot at Atascadero lake park. The event is a fundraiser for ECHO.

You can register tomorrow morning at the Atascadero lake bandstand at 8:30. It’s $20, which is a donation to ECHO. Then, you can run 5k or walk 2-miles around the lake.

Proceeds benefit the El Camino Homeless Organization with shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero.