Atascadero City Council Meeting 6/09/2020

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEACC06092020.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEACC06092020p2.mp3Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Sound Off – Wed 6/10/2020, Leo Castillo, Kiah Twisselman & MBCFONextNext post:The Morning Exchange -Wed 06/10/2020Related postsSound Off – Wed 6/10/2020, Leo Castillo, Kiah Twisselman & MBCFOJune 10, 2020The Morning Exchange -Wed 06/10/2020June 10, 2020Sound Off – Tue 6/09/2020, Mayor Moreno & Brian AlhadeffJune 9, 2020The Morning Exchange -Tue 06/09/2020June 9, 2020Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 6/08/2020June 8, 2020Sound Off – Mon 6/08/2020June 8, 2020