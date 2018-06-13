Atascadero City Council Meeting 6/12/2018

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEACC06122018.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEACC06122018pt2.mp3Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:The Morning Exchange – Wed 6/13/2018NextNext post:Sound Off – Tue 6/12/2018Related postsThe Morning Exchange – Tue 6/12/2018June 13, 2018The Morning Exchange – Wed 6/13/2018June 13, 2018Sound Off – Tue 6/12/2018June 12, 2018Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 6/11/2018June 12, 2018Sound Off – Mon 6/11/2018June 12, 2018The Morning Exchange – Mon 6/11/2018June 12, 2018