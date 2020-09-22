Atascadero City Council Meeting 9.22.2020

Atascadero city council meets tonight. Mayor Heather Moreno will preside over the virtual meeting.

The council will conduct a public hearing for a specific plan amendment for the Del Rio road area.

Mayor Heather Moreno and city manager Rochelle Rickard will also give their reports.

That meeting gets underway at six tonight. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at six.

You can also watch it on the city’s website, which gives you an opportunity to see their maps and has instructions on how to call in and weigh in on the issues addressed tonight by the Atascadero city council.