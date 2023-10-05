Atascadero City Council Meeting Next Week 10.05.2023

The Atascadero city council will be meeting next week on Tuesday, October 10th.

On its public hearing is an amendment proposal for the Grand Oaks Paseo development. The development was first approved in 2019 by city council, and consisted of a small-lot cottage residential subdivision with ground floor commercial space along its El Camino Real frontage in the commercial zone.

Construction for the zone began in 2020, and approximately 50% of the units are complete to date. However, the project encountered challenges during the covid-19 pandemic and the instability of material costs. The applicants have now requested modifications to reduce some of the residential amenities as a cost saving measure.

The city council can approve or reverse the planning commission’s action taken in September, which approved amendments to the Grand Oaks Paseo project.

