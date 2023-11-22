Atascadero City Council Meeting Next Week 11.22.2023

The Atascadero city council has released the agenda for its meeting next week.

Four items are on its consent agenda, one of which is adopting the second reading of a draft ordinance which will amend the definitions of hotels and motels in the Atascadero municipal code. The council voted unanimously to introduce the draft ordinance on its first reading earlier this month.

The second consent item is the approval of around a hundred thousand dollars for the city to replace its current radio console system for dispatching and emergency service with an updated radio console system.

The one management item for the agenda is whether council will adopt a resolution to approve the rejoining of the Integrated Waste Management Authority, which the county board of supervisors approved in its October 31st meeting.

The Atascadero city council will meet next week on the 28th at 6 pm.