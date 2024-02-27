Atascadero City Council Meeting on Block Development Grants 02.27.2024

The Atascadero city council will be meeting tonight at 6.

A public hearing will be held regarding the community development block grant funds. The process for these funds from the county began in fall, 2023, and total to be around $134 thousand. The city has received four applications to allocate these grants to, with the county requiring a minimum of 65% to go to public facilities and housing projects.

Staff is recommending to allocate around $87 thousand to developing ADA compliant sidewalks on Viejo Camino, about $7600 to the El Camino Homeless Organization, $12 thousand to city youth activity scholarships, $17 thousand to county program administration, and $9 thousand to the city’s program administration.

Council can deviate from staff’s recommendations for the final rewards. You can attend the meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.