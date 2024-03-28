Atascadero City Council Moves Forward w/F-14 Replacement 03.28.2024

The Atascadero city council will move forward with preparing a draft ordinance to place a sales tax override measure on the November 2024 ballot.

On Tuesday’s city council meeting, staff gave a brief overview of Measure F-14, the current half-cent sales tax that funds many of the road repairs in Atascadero, and recommended that council move forward with drafting this resolution and ordinance to place a new sales tax measure on the November 2024 ballot.

Measure F-14 will sunset in March 2027, and if approved by voters in this general election cycle, the new sales tax will go into effect once F-14 has sunset.

Staff will return to council with a draft ordinance, and information on community outreach and education.