Atascadero City Council Special Meeting Tonight 8.30.2023

The Atascadero city council will be holding a special meeting tonight at 5 at historic city hall.

The meeting’s agenda includes three consent items pertaining to downtown district pavement rehabilitation, storm debris removal from Atascadero creek and Graves creek, and emergency repair for San Marcos road.

The meeting will also have a council workshop discussion on the general plan update project. The meeting’s agenda says that the general plan update project is now in phase three, which is when the project team will seek alternatives for Atascadero’s future.

Feedback on alternatives will be gathered from community members, stakeholders, and surveys. The city council will consider updated vision and guiding principles for the general plan, general plan population and employment growth projections, land use designations, focus area boundaries, and more.

You can attend the meeting in person, or wach online.