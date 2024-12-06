Atascadero City Council Swearing In New Members on Tuesday 12.06.2024

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is Tuesday, December 10th at 6.

On next week’s consent agenda is a recital of this year’s general election results. Following the consent agenda, presentations will be given to acknowledge outgoing mayor, Heather Moreno, and treasurer Gere Sibbach. The winners of this year’s city council election in Atascadero, mayor Charles Bourbeau, and councilmembers Mark Dariz and Seth Peek will also be sworn in.

The council will also hold a public hearing for the second reading of its business tourism improvement district assessment, increasing from 2% to 2.5%. If there is more than a 50% protest to the increase, the council cannot conduct a second reading to change the assessment rate.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.