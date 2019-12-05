Atascadero Clean Up 12.05.2019

If you’ve been downtown Atascadero around the sunken gardens, centennial park and the creek, you’ve probably seen the difference. The clean up is part of an effort to address the problem with transients in that area.

Atascadero police chief Jerrel Healy tells KPRL about dealing with homeless and transients in A-town. Healy says if you see criminal activity, drug abuse or shoplifting, call the police.

Tomorrow, Healy talks about the clean up of the creek by the city and groups like Kiwanis, in an effort to make Atascadero safer and reduce vandalism, shoplifting and other crimes in the downtown area.