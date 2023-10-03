Atascadero Cleaning up Vegetation & Debris in Creeks 10.02.2023

The Atascadero public works department announced on Friday that the city is gearing up for its annual creek vegetation management program for Atascadero creek.

This annual effort primarily involves cutting and removing grasses, weeds, and some light pruning to reduce potential fire fuel in the creek. This work will begin October 3rd, and will last approximately 5 to 7 business days.

The city says several 40-yard-roll-offs will be placed at key locations for the contractor to discard the collected vegetation. The city also says that in response to the historic rainfall earlier this year, debris collection will be done in both Atascadero and Graves creek.

The debris removal will begin on Wednesday, October 4th.