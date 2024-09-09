Atascadero Colony Days Parade & Festival Returns October 5th – 9.09.2024

The Atascadero Colony Days parade will return on October 5th, celebrating its 50th year.

Since 1974, this annual event has commemorated the founding and history of Atascadero. This year’s theme is “50 Years of Fabulous Floats,” recognizing the tradition of float-building since the parade’s beginning.

The Colony Days week will start on Sunday the 29th with a quota of Atascadero tea at Atascadero Bible Church, a Colony Days mixer on October 2nd at Colony Cinemas, an event for First Fridays with the city of Atascadero on October 4th, and finally the parade and festival on Saturday the 5th. The festival promises a wide range of games, activities, vendors, food, contests, and fun for the entire family.

Any interested participants for the parade have until September 27th to register.