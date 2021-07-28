Atascadero Community Band 7.28.2021

The Atascadero Community Band introduced a new conductor and played well for the several hundred people who attended a free concert Tuesday evening. The concert is the first in a series of weekly Tuesday evening concerts which will run through the month of August.

Brenda Haskell of Nipomo is the new conductor, and she’s enthusiastic about it. Brenda has lived on the Central Coast for many years with her family. She met her husband, Brian, playing in a high school band in high school many years ago. She says her son and his wife recently bought a home in Atascadero.

Brenda graduated from Cal State Northridge, which has an excellent music program. She received her Masters Degree from Sam Houston University in Texas. She previously worked in Cambria and taught band at several schools including Cayucos Elementary. She also serves as Director of the Cuesta College South County Community Band. The Atascadero Community Band performs every Tuesday evenings between 7 and 8 at the Atascadero Lake Park.

For more information, go to their website: AtascaderoBand.org.