Atascadero Community Cats 11.07.2019

The city of Atascadero wants to get the community on board with a program to reduce the number of community cats living in the creek area through downtown A-town.

Assistant city manager Laura Christianson says the program will be trap, neuter and return the stray, feral and community cats. The method has proven successful in other communities.

So, you’ll hear more about that program to trap, neuter and release feral and community cats in Atascadero. The intent is to reduce the cost of caring for those cats. Every cat that goes through the county shelter cost the city $350 and that cost may go up to $600 soon.