Atascadero Council Holding 2 Special Goal Setting Workshop Meetings 2.20.2025

The Atascadero city council will be holding two special meetings this Friday and Saturday.

The meetings will function as goal setting workshops for the city, reviewing the city’s current goals and outcomes. The first workshop will be Friday at 6 pm, and the second on Saturday at 9 am.

On the Saturday workshop, council will consider discussing an entertainment zone update, noticing for non-development items, and a consideration of commercial cannabis in the city.

These workshops are primarily for discussion.