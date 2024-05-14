Atascadero Council Meeting Tonight Discussing Community Cleanliness 5.14.2024

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is tonight at 6 pm.

On the council’s agenda is a discussion for community cleanliness updates. Staff is seeking the council’s direction for three proposed cleanliness areas: expanding the graffiti abatement ordinance, addressing abandoned shopping carts, and the campsite debris removal budget.

Graffiti on public property is abated by public work staff, but to better address graffiti abatement staff is looking to council for options to incentivize abatement on private property. These may include reward funds by reporting those engaged in graffiti, seeking further compliance and citation issuance, and more.

Staff is also looking for direction on a potential abandoned shopping cart mandate, as well as increasing the budget for encampment debris removal.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.