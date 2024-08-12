Atascadero Council Moving Forward w/Centennial Plaza Development 8.12.2024

On tomorrow night’s Atascadero city council meeting is a management report for Centennial Plaza proposals.

The agenda report says the city council has been working since 2021 to develop the vacant lots on each side of Centennial Plaza. Council has received proposals from the Kaja Group of Goleta, and the Weyrick/Herrera Group of Atascadero, with staff recommending council approve Weyrick/Herrera.

Staff has determined their proposal is more consistent and in line for the city’s vision of Centennial Plaza, consisting of two three-story buildings. Once city council chooses which proposal they would like to move forward with, they may choose specific recommendations to the project team on design changes, timing, and overall scope.

The final purchase agreement and development agreement for Centennial properties will return to the city council in another agenda item.

