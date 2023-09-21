Atascadero Council To Adopt Ordinance on Homeless Encampments 9.21.2023

The Atascadero city council’s next regular meeting will be on September 26th at 6:00 pm at historic city hall.

On the council’s agenda is an ordinance aimed at addressing homeless camping areas in the city. The city of Atascadero will discuss the adoption of a new ordinance that will replace, in its entirety, title 5, chapter 15 of the Atascadero municipal code. The ordinance was made with staff researching many communities and their recently adopted prohibited camping ordinances. The ordinance includes: informing unhoused residents to available housing or shelter, time, place, manner regulations, overnight camping on private property, and exemptions.

You can attend the meeting on September 26th in person, or listen right here on KPRL.