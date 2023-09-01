Atascadero Council Workshops General Plan Update 9.01.2023

The Atascadero city council met Wednesday evening for a special workshop on its general plan update.

The city has been working for about a year now to update its general plan, and is projected to end with a policy document and land distributions. A bulk of Wednesday’s discussion was on 12 focus areas outlined in the general plan update. The city council gave input on whether the focus area boundaries and intents seemed appropriate to facilitate public input. The focus areas were zones outlined primarily near El Camino Real, and their intents ranged from light industrial development to exploring opportunities for higher density housing.

The city council’s actions were not official decisions, but rather guides to staff for when they will pursue public input later this year in October. Staff will gather community input on the general plan update, and meet again with the city council later in the year for further discussion.

A website for documents, information, updates, and community input on the Atascadero general plan update is available at: atascadero2045.org.