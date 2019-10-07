Atascadero Crashes 10.07.2019

A fatal car crash early yesterday morning in Atascadero. Just after midnight, a man died when his car struck an old oak tree in the 2300 block of El Camino Real. The driver was killed on impact. He was the only occupant in the car. He has not yet been identified.

Another accident occurred late Saturday night in Atascadero. A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in the 7700 block of Morro road. The pedestrian had been standing in the middle of Morro road when he or she was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. The incident is under investigation.

In Avila Beach, six people were rescued from a 50-foot fishing boat after a boat’s engine overheated. The rescue occurred around 7:20 yesterday morning. The passengers were transported to Port San Luis. The boat was towed to the Harford Pier. No one was injured in the incident.