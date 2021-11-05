Atascadero Fall Carnival 11.05.2021

Atascadero kicked off autumn with a Fall Carnival Thursday afternoon at the new Plaza across El Camino Real from the sunken gardens.

The event was coordinated by the city of Atascadero and Atascadero high school students. Atascadero middle school band performed, followed by Atascadero high school show choir and the Atascadero string orchestra.

Booths and games were set up around the Plaza by clubs and organizations at the high school.

Food and beverage areas included a sandwich truck, Paradise Shaved Ice, Branble Pie Company and adult beverages from Bristol’s Cider House, Lone Madrone Winery and Tent City Brewing. Malibu Brew served free coffee.

Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno said she felt it went well. She said, “The event space is city property and is available for rentals. This Fall Carnival shows how well the space can accommodate public gatherings of all types.”