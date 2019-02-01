Atascadero Father and 4-Year-Old Son 2.01.2019

An Atascadero man who was reported missing apprehended by the CHP on the way to Tehachapi. 31-year-old Cody Parrot and his 4-year-old son Noah taken into custody outside of Independence.

Atascadero police were asked to help locate Parrot and his son after they went missing overnight. Family members said Cody Parrott had been acting irrational.

Detectives learned that Cody was driving toward Nevada on highway 395. They searched from San Luis Obispo county, to Kern county and then out toward Nevada. Parrot was arrested after he failed to yield to police and was taken into custody on highway 395 near Independence.