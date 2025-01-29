Atascadero Filling Planning Commission & Sales Tax Oversight Committee Positions 1.29.2025

The Atascadero city council will be holding a special meeting tonight at 4:30.

The meeting’s purpose is to conduct interviews and select candidates to fill in the at-large positions for the city’s planning commission and sales tax oversight committee.

The planning commission advises the city council on matters pertaining to zone changes, divisions of property, and plans for Atascadero growth.

The citizens’ sales tax oversight committee monitors and reviews the expenditures of sales tax revenue to ensure funds are being used appropriately.