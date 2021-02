Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services announces the appointment of two new battalion chief officers.

Atascadero fire captain Matt Miranda was promoted to fire battalion chief of operations. That position was vacated last year when Bill White retired.

Atascadero fire also welcomed a new firefighter. Dave Van Son has been appointed as the new fire battalion chief of Community Risk Reduction. That position has been vacant since Tom Peters left to become fire chief of the Templeton fire department.