Atascadero Fire 5.17.2021

A fire in Atascadero Friday afternoon burned a home and injured the occupant. Atascadero fire arrived around 4:45 Friday afternoon to a residential structure fire on Valle avenue.

Heavy flames burned half of the 1400 square foot home, and spread to surrounding vegetation. That threatened neighboring homes.

The fire burned into a storage area of the house and caused about 5,000 rounds of ammunition to pop. Safety measures taken in the manufacture of ammunition prevents the ammo from exploding when it’s not in the barrel. It pops like a firecracker. It’s not dangerous.

Firefighters fought the fire from outside, and extinguished it in about 30 minutes.

The resident received first-aid for his burns.

The cause remains under investigation.