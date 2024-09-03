Atascadero Fire Dept Responds to Hazardous Material Incident 9.03.2024

The Atascadero fire department released a statement of a hazardous materials incident that took place near 6930 Morro road on Sunday afternoon.

The release says an employee noticed a large hazardous waste barrel outside that was producing light occasional smoke, and reported hearing popping and crackling prior to arrival to the fire department.

A part of Atascadero avenue was shut down with assistance from the Atascadero police department and public works, with nearby residents told to shelter in place. The Atascadero fire department and Cal-Fire’s hazardous materials response team worked together to identify the barrel had no leaks, spills, or releases.

The incident was stabilized, and the scene rendered safe. Businesses reopened, and residents were told to terminate the shelter-in-place.