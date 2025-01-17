Atascadero Fire Dept Shares Wildfire Preparedness Information 1.17.2025

With the ongoing wildfires in southern California, the Atascadero fire department says they have received concerns over the preparedness for the city, and how to be best prepared for a wildfire event.

The fire department says they are continuously inspecting their fire equipment and engines, running tests on fire hydrants & generators to ensure they are fully working, and reducing the potential for wildfires through fuel management throughout the year.

The fire department also offered several key pieces for individual wildfire preparedness. Know your evacuation zone, create an emergency kit to include food and water storage, and have a plan ready in case of loss of power.