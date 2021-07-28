Atascadero Firefighters 7.28.2021

Atascadero firefighters are part of the team fighting against the Dixie fire in the sierra. Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services say they sent firefighters to the fire as part of the statewide mutual aid system.

The Dixie fire is burning in Butte and Plumas counties. It has been burning since it broke out on July 14th. It’s now about 23% contained.

It has merged with the Fly fire, a separate blaze that broke out on July 22nd.

On Monday, Cal Fire reported that the Dixie fire had grown to just under 200 thousand acres. At this point, the fire has destroyed 16 structures.

Atascadero firefighters commit to 14 to 21 days working on these out-of-county assignments.

Earlier this month, San Luis Obispo county sent a strike team of local firefighters to the River fire in Mariposa county.