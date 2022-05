A 1929 ford fire truck owned by the Atascadero fire department on display Saturday in Atascadero. It was on display Saturday at an open house celebrating the 100th anniversary of the fire department.

Hundreds of people attended the open house at the Atascadero fire station in downtown Atascadero.

Incidentally, Atascadero city council meets tomorrow night at the historic rotunda, a meeting you can hear live here on KPRL.