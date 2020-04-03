Atascadero Food Services 4.03.2020

Two food service workers with the Atascadero unified school district tested positive for the coronavirus.

Atascadero’s school superintendent says he can’t confirm or deny the claims, but says there no cases of coronavirus among students or teachers at the school district.

KSBY is reporting that the workers who tested positive work at Atascadero middle school.

Coincidentally, the free lunch at Santa Rosa elementary school will end Monday. They’ll serve lunches today at Santa Rosa, but not next week.