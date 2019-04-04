Atascadero Greyhounds 4.04.2019

The Atascadero Greyhounds boys baseball team beat the Paso Robles Bearcats with a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 7th inning Wednesday. Justin Vose blasted a solo home run over the fence in left center to break a 4-4 tie. The Greyhounds won 5-4. A second game between the rivals will be played beginning at 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Barnhart field on the campus of Paso Robles high school.

Nearby on the Atascadero track, the Bearcats and Greyhounds battled in a big duel meet between the two rivals. Paso Robles’ Jordan Summers won the 200 meters and anchored both winning relays for the Bearcats. Connor Lacy of Paso Robles won the 100 meter dash, long jump and the triple jump. Connor also ran on the Bearcats’ winning 4 x 100 meter relay.

On the women’s side, Kendal Caruana led a Bearcat sweep of the 400 meters. Paso Robles’ Charlotte Castelli won the 1600 meters and finished second in the 3200. Kimberly Buchanan of Paso Robles won the shot put and discus.

The Bearcat men won 93-43. The Bearcat women won 85-50.