Atascadero Habit Burger 6.03.2019

Atascadero is getting another fast food restaurant.

Habit Burger is opening a restaurant on the 7300 block of El Camino Real late next month. It’s going in at site of the old Coco’s Bakery, which was torn down before construction of the new building.

Habit Burger opened its first restaurant in Santa Barbara back in 1969. Two brothers borrowed money from their mom to open the first Habit Burger in Goleta Beach.

Initially, burgers were 24 cents. That was 50 years ago. There are now 272 restaurants in the US. That’s counting new stores opening soon in Atascadero, Porterville and North Carolina. There’s also six now open in China. Five of them in Shanghai.