Atascadero Hit and Run 10.02.2019

Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to an accident on the 8400 block of Del Rio road. They learned someone had attempted to steal a car from the driveway in which it was parked. The resident confronted the suspect, but he drove down the driveway and collided with a tree, disabling the vehicle.

Other witnesses confronted the suspect again, and he pointed a handgun at a witness and fled in a separate vehicle waiting in the area.

During a search of the area, police found an unrelated vehicle parked at an abandoned residence. The occupants of that vehicle had a loaded handgun and loaded shotgun. Police also found narcotics in that vehicle.

The police are still investigating the initial report.